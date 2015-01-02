Too Talkative

Bajans In Motion

Welcome to BIM Studios Bajans In Motion Incorporated are independent filmmakers and Barbados’ first Movie Studio providing scriptwriting, creative, production, direction, marketing, publicity and distribution services. Our mission is to build a globally recognised and financially viable motion picture enterprise by creating sustainable success in our local and regional film industry. We will achieve this by: Facilitating simultaneous theatrical releases which we aim to screen in multiple cinemas across the globe. We are still within our first year and we have achieved two theatrical releases and have completed principal shooting on our third film which we hope to release in the last quarter of 2014. Building a catalogue of local and regional films for global consumption. Creating strategic regional distribution relationships and networks for ours and other Caribbean films. Campaigning to increase recognition and popularity of local and regional films where filmakers are able to better finance operational costs through box office, promotional events, DVD sales, merchandising, sponsorship and product placement.